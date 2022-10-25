Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $211,000 Investment in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 32,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Paya by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Paya by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYA opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.25 million and a P/E ratio of 249.75. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $9.86.

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Paya from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paya from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Paya to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.71.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

