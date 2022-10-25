Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $75,000 Investment in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,363 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 310,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 22,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BW shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Up 1.0 %

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.12.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 111.74%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

