Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 73,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1,071.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 492,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 450,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 81.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 246,147 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 80.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 589,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 263,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 39.4% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 768,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 217,061 shares in the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $221.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.41. Ardelyx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 2,594.88% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Robert Blanks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,906 shares of company stock valued at $183,558. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

Ardelyx Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

Featured Stories

