Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENZ. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 288,805 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ENZ opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $108.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

