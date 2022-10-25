Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 35,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth $161,045,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Grab by 50.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 108,322,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,128,000 after purchasing an additional 36,542,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth $49,695,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth $18,691,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth $15,980,000. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.
Grab Trading Down 2.1 %
GRAB opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.41. Grab Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Grab Company Profile
Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.
