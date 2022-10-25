Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 35,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth $161,045,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Grab by 50.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 108,322,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,128,000 after purchasing an additional 36,542,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth $49,695,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth $18,691,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth $15,980,000. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Trading Down 2.1 %

GRAB opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.41. Grab Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grab Company Profile

Several analysts recently weighed in on GRAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.