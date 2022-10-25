Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 94,012 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,942 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,672 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 35,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $182.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.36. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.41.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Evan Loh sold 44,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $118,420.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,593.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 19,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $52,157.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 349,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,736.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 44,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $118,420.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,593.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,217 shares of company stock valued at $306,477. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.
