Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 22,992 DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRIO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Aegis reduced their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

DarioHealth Price Performance

DRIO stock opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. DarioHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 301.07% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DarioHealth Corp. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

DarioHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.