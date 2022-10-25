Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 5,130 Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRC shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ameresco from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Ameresco stock opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $101.86. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.34.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.35 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

