Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Investors Title were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITIC. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Investors Title in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Investors Title by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Investors Title by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Title in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Investors Title by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ITIC opened at $125.80 on Tuesday. Investors Title has a 12-month low of $125.80 and a 12-month high of $248.00. The company has a market cap of $238.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.06.

Investors Title ( NASDAQ:ITIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 13.41%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Investors Title in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

