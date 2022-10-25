Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Position in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) by 466.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,897 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Spero Therapeutics were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 23.1% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 39.1% during the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 35,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,373,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 22,550 shares during the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 1,901,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $4,279,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,419,435 shares in the company, valued at $7,693,728.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.81. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $18.35.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,147.64% and a negative return on equity of 151.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPRO has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Spero Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

