Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 62.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 7,916.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Antero Midstream Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AM opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 2.46. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.28 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 36.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.44%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

