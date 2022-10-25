Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 12,049 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,049 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Pool were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Pool by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Pool by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

POOL has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.50.

Pool Price Performance

Pool stock opened at $292.83 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $334.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.