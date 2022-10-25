Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 13,660 Shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,660 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Potbelly were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Potbelly by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 192,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 97,074 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 545,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 105,256 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Wright purchased 17,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,803.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 26,611 shares of company stock worth $150,538 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Potbelly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Potbelly stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.16. Potbelly Co. has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $7.14.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Potbelly Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

