Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 33,998 Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 33,998 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Digimarc during the first quarter valued at $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Digimarc by 21.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Digimarc by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc. purchased a new position in Digimarc during the first quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Digimarc by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Digimarc Price Performance

DMRC stock opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. Digimarc Co. has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $53.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Digimarc ( NASDAQ:DMRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 55.08% and a negative net margin of 151.69%. The business had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Digimarc to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Digimarc Profile

(Get Rating)

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc watermarks, a data carrier that provides a digital identity to media objects; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.