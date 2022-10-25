Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 443 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 1,737.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 25,578 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 5.9% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 157,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 15.0% during the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 39,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NYT shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.99. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day moving average is $32.44.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $555.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.74 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

