Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 5,879 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,879 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal Display by 1.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Universal Display

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,194,266.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,366 shares in the company, valued at $21,932,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Display Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $95.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.32 and a 200 day moving average of $115.40. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $89.41 and a 52 week high of $188.57.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.21 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLED has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Universal Display from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.30.

About Universal Display

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

