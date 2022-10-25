Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 6,680,680 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,439 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,680,680 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,104 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.00%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

