Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 72,150 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 72,150 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cooper-Standard by 52.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 56,755 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cooper-Standard by 217.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 31,595 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cooper-Standard by 214.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 65,158 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cooper-Standard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPS opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.49. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $28.06.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $605.92 million for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 86.67%.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

