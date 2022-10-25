Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 79,578 Shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 79,578 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Invacare were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Invacare by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,917,825 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 76,384 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in Invacare by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,829,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 689,324 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invacare by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 921,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 465,708 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invacare by 298.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 338,289 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 253,310 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invacare by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 248,791 shares during the period. 69.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IVC opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.51. Invacare Co. has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Invacare ( NYSE:IVC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $189.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invacare Co. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Invacare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

