Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 85,412 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,412 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $810,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $45.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average of $32.29.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 35.82% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.