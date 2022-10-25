Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $231,000 Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 4.5% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp lifted its position in VICI Properties by 5.8% during the first quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 51.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.65.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 154.46%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.