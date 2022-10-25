Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 43,831 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 2,850.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 339,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 87,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 21,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMTX stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -0.29. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55.

Gemini Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GMTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

