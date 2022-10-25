Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Silgan by 10.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 16,572 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Silgan by 2.3% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 926,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,835,000 after buying an additional 20,606 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Silgan by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Silgan during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Silgan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Silgan from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Insider Activity

Silgan Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $185,830.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,201,875.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $518,083.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,523,191.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $185,830.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,201,875.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SLGN opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is 19.34%.

Silgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.