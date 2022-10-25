ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO) Shares Up 0.2%

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.59 and last traded at $14.59. 2,119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 3,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.64.

Institutional Trading of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATAC Credit Rotation ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.67% of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

