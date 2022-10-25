AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Up 4.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) shot up 4.1% during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $19.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. AT&T traded as high as $17.81 and last traded at $17.80. 290,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 53,159,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on T. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 19.1% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.0% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 117,090 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 99.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $124.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

