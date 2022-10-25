authID (NASDAQ:AUID) Shares Up 13.5%

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) shot up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.14. 28,713 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 115,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.
authID Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $28.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90.
authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. authID had a negative net margin of 35.21% and a negative return on equity of 208.68%. The company had revenue of $66.41 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About authID
authID, Inc engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Identity Management and Payment Processing. The Identity Management segment specializes in biometric software products in North America and Africa. The Payment Processing segment offers electronic payment gateway services in South America.
