authID (NASDAQ:AUID) Shares Up 13.5%

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) shot up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.14. 28,713 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 115,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

authID Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $28.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90.

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. authID had a negative net margin of 35.21% and a negative return on equity of 208.68%. The company had revenue of $66.41 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About authID

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in authID by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in authID during the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in authID during the 1st quarter valued at $2,464,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in authID by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 204,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in authID by 440.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 43,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

authID, Inc engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Identity Management and Payment Processing. The Identity Management segment specializes in biometric software products in North America and Africa. The Payment Processing segment offers electronic payment gateway services in South America.

See Also

