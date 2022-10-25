Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $49.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.26, but opened at $25.63. Autohome shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 3,719 shares traded.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autohome in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Autohome in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Autohome in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Autohome by 137.5% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 44,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 25,922 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Autohome by 159.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Autohome during the first quarter worth $8,396,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Autohome by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 181,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Autohome by 25.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.23.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $258.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.17 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 22.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

