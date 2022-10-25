AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Cut to $225.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $242.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AVB. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $237.60.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE AVB opened at $173.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $168.05 and a 12-month high of $259.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 11,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 15.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,333,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 15.3% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

