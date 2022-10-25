Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Rating) rose 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.75 and last traded at $48.62. Approximately 74,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 99,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.06.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.23.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 133.5% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 228,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after acquiring an additional 44,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $314,000.

