Avitas Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.6% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,415,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,015 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 24.5% in the second quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 118,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.0% in the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 48,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $170.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $449.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.32%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.