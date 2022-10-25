Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.29. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 14,669 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ballantyne Strong from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Ballantyne Strong Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $44.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ballantyne Strong ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 72.56%. The company had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc acquired 94,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $340,466.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,615,655 shares in the company, valued at $20,216,358. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballantyne Strong

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,919 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 12,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,123 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 35,133 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 303.8% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 60,563 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 45,563 shares in the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

