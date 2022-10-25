Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on the stock to C$9.00. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a hold rating on the stock. Ballard Power Systems traded as low as C$7.26 and last traded at C$7.38, with a volume of 592965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.77.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLDP. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.40.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Down 4.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 14.26 and a current ratio of 15.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.59.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

