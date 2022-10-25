Bank of America Lowers Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target to $35.00

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Green Plains from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Green Plains from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Green Plains Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of GPRE opened at $27.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.79. Green Plains has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $44.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 1,032.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 1,452,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Green Plains by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,181,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,642 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Green Plains by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,322,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,092,000 after acquiring an additional 986,854 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Green Plains by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,423,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,135,000 after acquiring an additional 935,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Plains by 1,729.1% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 522,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,211,000 after acquiring an additional 494,173 shares in the last quarter.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

