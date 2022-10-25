Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $70.30 and last traded at $71.11, with a volume of 8576 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.70.

The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.14). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 33.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point dropped their target price on Bank of Hawaii to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Activity at Bank of Hawaii

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $449,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,533,912.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter valued at about $814,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 140.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 576,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,903,000 after buying an additional 336,460 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 11.2% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 6.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

