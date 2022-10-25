Barclays Lowers Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $67.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $104.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.63.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:THC opened at $39.01 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $92.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.34.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

