Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Trading Down 9%

Shares of The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) traded down 9% on Monday . The company traded as low as 0.91 and last traded at 0.93. 1,096,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 985,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.02.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BODY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beachbody in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Beachbody from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beachbody to $1.70 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 2.43.

The stock has a market cap of $288.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of 1.39.

Beachbody ( NYSE:BODY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported -0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.09 by -0.05. The company had revenue of 179.14 million for the quarter. Beachbody had a negative return on equity of 54.64% and a negative net margin of 37.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Beachbody Company, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.

