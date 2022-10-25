Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,193.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 10.2% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BECN shares. Robert W. Baird cut Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. William Blair cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.25.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 103,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.73 per share, with a total value of $5,999,936.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,859,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,843,495.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $229,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,190.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 103,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.73 per share, with a total value of $5,999,936.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,859,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,843,495.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $53.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $45.71 and a one year high of $65.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.68.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

