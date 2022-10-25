Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$2.15 to C$1.50. The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 25110 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bear Creek Mining from C$2.70 to C$1.60 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Bear Creek Mining from C$4.50 to C$3.85 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Bear Creek Mining Trading Down 6.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.97 million and a P/E ratio of -1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.83.

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining ( CVE:BCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$12.87 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Bear Creek Mining Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

