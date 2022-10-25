Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-B) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as 282.92 and last traded at 282.51. 4,996,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at 273.53.

Berkshire Hathaway Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 280.66.

Insider Activity at Berkshire Hathaway

In other Berkshire Hathaway news, Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of 293.17, for a total value of 1,002,641.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately 48,497,060.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gregory Abel acquired 23 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 408,005.87 per share, for a total transaction of 9,384,135.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 70,585,015.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of 293.17, for a total transaction of 1,002,641.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 48,497,060.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,292,810 shares of company stock worth $496,773,443.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

