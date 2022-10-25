Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $437,725.00 and last traded at $432,500.00. 3,781 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $427,169.99.

Separately, Edward Jones raised shares of Berkshire Hathaway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $422,729.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443,574.54.

In other news, insider Gregory Abel bought 23 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $408,005.87 per share, with a total value of $9,384,135.01. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,585,015.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.17, for a total value of $1,002,641.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,497,060.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Gregory Abel bought 23 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $408,005.87 per share, with a total value of $9,384,135.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,585,015.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,292,810 shares of company stock valued at $496,773,443.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

