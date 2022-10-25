Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $437,725.00 and last traded at $432,500.00. 3,781 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $427,169.99.
Separately, Edward Jones raised shares of Berkshire Hathaway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $422,729.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443,574.54.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.
