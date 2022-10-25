Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Trading 1.2% Higher

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2022

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-AGet Rating) traded up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $437,725.00 and last traded at $432,500.00. 3,781 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $427,169.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Edward Jones raised shares of Berkshire Hathaway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $422,729.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443,574.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gregory Abel bought 23 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $408,005.87 per share, with a total value of $9,384,135.01. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,585,015.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.17, for a total value of $1,002,641.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,497,060.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Abel bought 23 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $408,005.87 per share, with a total value of $9,384,135.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,585,015.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,292,810 shares of company stock valued at $496,773,443.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile



Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Featured Stories

