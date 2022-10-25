BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT Lowered to $112.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $112.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Shares of BMRN opened at $89.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 345.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.98.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.18 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $359,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,324 shares in the company, valued at $29,153,484.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $359,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,324 shares in the company, valued at $29,153,484.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $599,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,168 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,742.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,205 shares of company stock worth $1,910,205 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

