BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT Lowered to $112.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $112.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.60.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of BMRN opened at $89.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 345.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.98.
Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $359,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,324 shares in the company, valued at $29,153,484.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $359,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,324 shares in the company, valued at $29,153,484.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $599,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,168 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,742.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,205 shares of company stock worth $1,910,205 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
