Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) Trading Up 1.8%

Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Biotech Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85.

Institutional Trading of Biotech Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biotech Acquisition stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Biotech Acquisition Company Profile

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

