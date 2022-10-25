Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) vs. Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) Head-To-Head Survey

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) and Ring Energy (NYSE:REI – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Birchcliff Energy and Ring Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Birchcliff Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75 Ring Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.63%. Ring Energy has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 150.84%. Given Ring Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ring Energy is more favorable than Birchcliff Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Birchcliff Energy 47.59% 29.94% 19.48% Ring Energy 33.31% 20.94% 9.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Ring Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.5% of Birchcliff Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.6% of Ring Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Birchcliff Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Ring Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Ring Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Birchcliff Energy $743.90 million 2.62 $251.08 million $1.68 4.38 Ring Energy $196.31 million 2.00 $3.32 million $0.70 4.27

Birchcliff Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Ring Energy. Ring Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Birchcliff Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ring Energy has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats Ring Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta. Its asset portfolio also includes various other properties, including the Elmworth and Progress areas of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in various gas plants, oil batteries, compressors, facilities, and infrastructure; and 200,712 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as proved plus probable reserves of 1,022 million barrels of oil equivalent. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico. Ring Energy, Inc. primarily sells its oil and natural gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. The company was formerly known as Transglobal Mining Corp. and changed its name to Ring Energy, Inc. in March 2008. Ring Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

