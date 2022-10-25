Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BTB) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 458,373 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,695,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Bit Brother Trading Up 4.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.18.

Bit Brother Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bit Brother Limited engages in the specialty tea product distribution and retail business in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company offers tea-based beverages, including fresh milk tea, fruit tea, milk cap tea, etc.; light meals comprising salads, sandwiches, pasta, steak, burritos, and other healthy options; and pastries consisting of fresh baked bread, fresh baked cakes, frosting cakes, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Brother Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Brother and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.