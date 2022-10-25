Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) & MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Financial Analysis

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) and MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Bitfarms and MassRoots’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms -55.75% 3.98% 3.02% MassRoots N/A -139.45% N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.1% of Bitfarms shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of MassRoots shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of MassRoots shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 0 1 0 3.00 MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bitfarms and MassRoots, as reported by MarketBeat.

Bitfarms presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 428.04%. Given Bitfarms’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than MassRoots.

Risk & Volatility

Bitfarms has a beta of 2.87, meaning that its share price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MassRoots has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bitfarms and MassRoots’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $169.49 million 1.11 $22.13 million ($0.50) -1.89 MassRoots $10,000.00 71,981.42 -$14.71 million N/A N/A

Bitfarms has higher revenue and earnings than MassRoots.

Summary

Bitfarms beats MassRoots on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc. engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

