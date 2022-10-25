BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Up 4.1% After Analyst Upgrade

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $32.00. The company traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $29.25. 2,739 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 371,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 249,932 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 722,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,452,000 after purchasing an additional 201,059 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 158,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,445,000 after purchasing an additional 139,430 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,713,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,078,000 after purchasing an additional 107,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $666.80 million, a P/E ratio of -142.14 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.25.

(Get Rating)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.