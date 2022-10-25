BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,287 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 48.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 218,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after buying an additional 70,870 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 32.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $71.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.71. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $79.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.07.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,020,093.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,918,160.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $207,374.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,917,449.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,020,093.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,636. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

