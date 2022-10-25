BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO) Trading 0.3% Higher

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.40 and last traded at $18.40. Approximately 5 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $20.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF by 116.3% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 10,430 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF by 758.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.