Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.18.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period.

BLMN opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.04. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 1.76%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

