Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Blucora were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCOR. Engine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 162.2% during the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,420 shares during the last quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,350,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 228.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 272,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 189,447 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,960,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 436.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 108,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 88,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BCOR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Blucora in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of Blucora stock opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. Blucora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average of $19.26.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Blucora had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $256.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Blucora Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

